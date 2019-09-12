China says welcomes North Korea's positive signals on nuclear talks

FILE PHOTO: Flags of China and North Korea are seen outside the closed Ryugyong Korean Restaurant in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China, in this April 12, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Joseph Campbell/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Thursday it welcomed the positive signals from North Korea on resuming nuclear talks with the United States.

China also hoped that Washington will take actual steps to resume negotiations with Pyongyang, senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said at a news conference with Malaysia’s foreign minister in Beijing.

North Korea said on Monday it was willing to restart nuclear talks with the United States in late September but warned that dealings between the sides could end unless Washington takes a fresh approach.