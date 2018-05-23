FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2018 / 7:42 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

China tells U.S. 'now is the time' if it wants peace with North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior Chinese official told the United States on Wednesday if it wants peace with North Korea now is the time for a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hold a joint news conference after their meeting at the State Department in Washington, U.S., May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

“I told our U.S. colleagues that if you want to solve the problem, now is the time. If you want peace, now is the time. If you want to make history, now is the time,” Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi told a news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, David Brunnstrom and David Alexander; Editing by Alistair Bell

