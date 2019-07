U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as they meet at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019. KCNA via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday it welcomed the meeting between U. S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, after Trump took a historic step into North Korea on Sunday and held surprise talks with Kim.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing.