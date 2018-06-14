China's Xi says hopes U.S., North Korea keep making effort for political resolution

BEIJING (Reuters) - China President Xi Jinping told visiting U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday he hopes the United States and North Korea keep making unremitting efforts for a political resolution to the Korean Peninsula issue, Xinhua news agency said.
China is willing to keep playing a positive, constructive role to promote the political resolution process, Xi added.
Xi also said he hopes the United States would handle trade friction cautiously and appropriately.
