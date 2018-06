BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told visiting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday that with the joint efforts of the two countries, the Korean peninsula will definitely be peaceful and stable, official news agency Xinhua said.

Xi made the comments during a meeting at Beijing’s Diaoyutai state guest house, it added. Kim is in Beijing on the last day of a two-day visit.