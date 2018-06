BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday he appreciated all the work China did to help this week’s summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un happen.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shakes hands with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi before their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China June 14, 2018. Andy Wong/Pool via REUTERS

Speaking to the Chinese government’s top diplomat State Councillor Wang Yi in Beijing, Pompeo said there was still a lot of work to do on North Korea issues.