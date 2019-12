US special representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun (L) arrives for a meeting with South Korea's vice foreign minister Cho Sei-young (R) at the foreign ministry in Seoul, South Korea December 16, 2019. Ed Jones/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. special envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun will visit Beijing on Thursday and Friday, the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday.

Biegun will travel to China after holding talks with officials in South Korea and Japan this week.