Senate Democrats vow to oppose North Korea sanctions relief without tough nuclear deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top U.S. Senate Democrats said on Monday that they would seek to impose tougher sanctions on North Korea if President Donald Trump reaches an agreement with Pyongyang that does not mandate complete denuclearization and other tough conditions.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to members of the media during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Senator Chuck Schumer, the top Senate Democrat, and other party leaders, said in a letter to Trump released on Monday that any deal with North Korea must be permanent and a “robust” compliance inspection regime.