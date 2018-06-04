FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
June 4, 2018 / 3:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

Senate Democrats vow to oppose North Korea sanctions relief without tough nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top U.S. Senate Democrats said on Monday that they would seek to impose tougher sanctions on North Korea if President Donald Trump reaches an agreement with Pyongyang that does not mandate complete denuclearization and other tough conditions.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to members of the media during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Senator Chuck Schumer, the top Senate Democrat, and other party leaders, said in a letter to Trump released on Monday that any deal with North Korea must be permanent and a “robust” compliance inspection regime.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.