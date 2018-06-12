FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2018 / 3:41 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Corker: 'difficult to determine what of concrete nature' occurred at Trump-Kim summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee said on Tuesday it was difficult to assess what had happened at the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“While I am glad the president and Kim Jong Un were able to meet, it is difficult to determine what of concrete nature has occurred,” he said in a statement. “I look forward to having Secretary (of State Mike) Pompeo before our committee soon to share his insights and look forward to carrying out our oversight responsibilities.”

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
