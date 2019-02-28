Trump, Kim go for brief walkabout after meeting, joined by envoys

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump talk in the garden of the Metropole hotel during the second North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi, Vietnam February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

HANOI (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un took a brief stroll on Thursday in the courtyard of the Hanoi hotel where they are meeting for the second day of summit talks.

They emerged from their first session of the day, after about half an hour, and were joined by Kim’s top envoy Kim Yong Chol, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and interpreters.

They chatted and gestured in the leafy courtyard of the French-colonial era Metropole hotel, before returning indoors.