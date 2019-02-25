U.S., North Korea could agree to end Korean War at Vietnam summit: Yonhap

A directional sign bearing North Korean and U.S. flags is seen near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea, January 19, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s presidential office said on Monday the United States and North Korea could agree to declare the end of the 1950-1953 Korean War in a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the Yonhap news agency reported.

“The possibility is there,” presidential office spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told a press briefing in Seoul when asked if an end-of-war declaration was on the summit agenda, according to Yonhap.

The two leaders will meet in Hanoi on Wednesday and Thursday, eight months after their historic summit in Singapore, the first between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader, where they pledged to work toward the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.