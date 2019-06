Trump lands at DMZ ahead of meeting with North Korea's Kim

U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in are seen at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea, in this still image from video taken June 30, 2019. South Korean Pool/via REUTERS TV

PAJU, South Korea (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump arrived at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas on Sunday ahead of his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in visited a guard post in the northernmost part of the South Korean side of the DMZ, looking into the North, where he will speak with U.S. and South Korean servicemen.

Trump and Kim are expected to meet at the Joint Security Area patrolled by soldiers from both Koreas near the inter-Korean border.