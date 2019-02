North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump look on during the extended bilateral meeting in the Metropole hotel during the second North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi, Vietnam February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

HANOI (Reuters) - U.S. Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un did not reach an agreement at the end of two days of meetings on Thursday but had constructive discussions on denuclearisation of the North and its economy, the White House said.

“No agreement was reached at this time, but their respective teams look forward to meeting in the future,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement.