June 1, 2018 / 9:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

North Korea, U.S. talks heading in right direction: U.S. envoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Talks between the United States and North Korea are heading in the right direction, said a U.S. envoy who led preparatory talks with North Korea for a possible summit between the two countries.

“We believe that we are moving in the right direction to the ongoing series of consultations,” U.S Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim, a veteran diplomat and expert on North Korea, told South Korean foreign minister Kang Kyung-hwa on Friday.

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Darren Schuettler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
