U.S. envoy to U.N. accuses Russia of violating North Korea sanctions

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley accused Russia on Friday of violating U.N. North Korea sanctions, citing “credible reports” that Moscow was granting new work permits to North Korean laborers.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley addresses a United Nations General Assembly meeting ahead of a vote on a draft resolution that would deplore the use of excessive force by Israeli troops against Palestinian civilians at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

“Credible reports of Russia violating U.N. Security Council resolutions on North Korean laborers working abroad are deeply troubling,” she said in a statement. “Talk is cheap - Russia cannot support sanctions with their words in the Security Council only to violate them with their actions.”