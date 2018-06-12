FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2018 / 11:36 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump, North Korea's Kim agreed to visit each other's country: KCNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un invited each other to visit the United States and North Korea, respectively, and both accepted the invitation, North Korea’s official news agency KCNA reported on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump sits next to North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un before their bilateral meeting at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“Kim Jong Un invited Trump to visit Pyongyang at a convenient time and Trump invited Kim Jong Un to visit the U.S. The two top leaders gladly accepted each other’s invitation,” KCNA said in a report about the two leaders’ meeting in Singapore on Tuesday.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham in Washington; Editing by David Alexander

