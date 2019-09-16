North Korea leader Kim invited Trump to Pyongyang in new letter: report

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un invited U.S. President Donald Trump to visit Pyongyang in a letter sent in August, a South Korean newspaper reported on Monday, citing diplomatic sources.

The letter, the second Trump received from Kim last month amid stalled denuclearization talks between the two countries, pre-dated North Korea’s latest launch of short-range projectiles a week ago.

In the second letter, which was passed to Trump in the third week of August, Kim spoke of his willingness to meet Trump for another summit, one source reportedly told the Joongang Ilbo newspaper.

The White House, the U.S. State Department and the North Korean mission to the United Nations all did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump and Kim have met three times since June last year to discuss ways to resolve a crisis over North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs, but substantive progress has been scant.

The pair last met at the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas in June and agreed to restart working-level negotiations that had been stalled since an unsuccessful second summit between the two leaders in Vietnam in February.

Last week’s round of short-range missiles came just hours after Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said North Korea was willing to have “comprehensive discussions” late this month.

Trump subsequently said he would be willing to meet Kim at some point later this year.

Trump said on Aug. 9 he had received a three-page “very beautiful letter” from Kim and added he could have another meeting with him.