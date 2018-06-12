FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2018

Israel's Netanyahu hails Trump's 'historic' summit with North Korea

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel hailed U.S. President Donald Trump’s summit on Tuesday with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as “historic”, linking the talks in Singapore to Washington’s tough stance towards the Iranian nuclear program.

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, June 3, 2018. Sebastian Scheiner/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

“This is an important step in the effort to strip the Korean peninsula of nuclear weaponry,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement. “President Trump is also taking a firm stance against Iran’s attempt to obtain nuclear weaponry, as well as its belligerence in the Middle East.”

