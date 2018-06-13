FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2018 / 2:54 AM / in 13 hours

Japan would help with initial costs of North Korea denuclearization only after IAEA inspections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan is prepared to help shoulder some of the initial costs of North Korea’s denuclearization only after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) restarts inspections, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga attends a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

U.S. President Donald Trump said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged at a historic summit on Tuesday to move towards complete denuclearization, while the United States promised its old foe security guarantees.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher

