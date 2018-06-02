FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 2, 2018 / 2:52 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Japan: North Korea must not be rewarded for only agreeing to talk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Japan’s Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera said on Saturday it was important not to reward North Korea for only agreeing to dialogue and it must take concrete action to dismantle all of its nuclear and ballistic missile programes.

Japan's Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera prepares to speak at the IISS Shangri-la Dialogue in Singapore June 2, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Speaking at the Shangri-la Dialogue security forum in Singapore, Onodera said North Korea had entered into agreements to end its nuclear program in the past only to conduct more activities to further their weapons development.

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un is set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Singapore for an unprecedented summit on June 12.

Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Robert Birsel

