North Korea's Kim, Trump agree to push forward talks for denuclearization: KCNA

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stand at the demarcation line in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed at their meeting on Sunday to push forward dialogue for making a new breakthrough in the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, North Korea’ state media said on Monday.

Kim said it was the good personal relationship he had with Trump that such a dramatic meeting possible at just one day’s notice and that the relationship with Trump would continue to produce good results, according to KCNA news agency.