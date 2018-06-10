North Korea leader Kim scheduled to leave Singapore at 2 p.m. on Tuesday: source

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is scheduled to depart Singapore at 2 p.m. local time on Tuesday, a source who is involved in the planning of his visit to the city-state for a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday.

North Korean security personnel run next to a motorcade believed to be carrying North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore June 10, 2018, ahead of the summit between the North Korean leader and U.S. President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

The Tuesday departure plan is tentative, the source said asking for anonymity because of the sensitivity of the information.

Kim is scheduled to meet Trump at 9 a.m. local time on Tuesday to talk about ending his country’s nuclear program and transforming the isolated state which has been under harsh international sanctions for its defiant arms program.