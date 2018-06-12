FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2018 / 9:11 AM / in 18 hours

North Korea's Kim to fly out of Singapore at 9 pm: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is due to leave Singapore at 9 p.m. local time (1300 GMT), two sources familiar with the plans said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles next to U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. Kevin Lim/The Straits Times via REUTERS

Kim returned to the St. Regis hotel in Singapore with his vast delegation after Tuesday’s historic summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The sources said Kim is due to leave from the city-state’s main Changi Airport, where he arrived on Sunday. The U.S. delegation is also set to leave on Tuesday evening, the sources said.

Reporting by Singapore newsroom; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

