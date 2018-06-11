North Korea's Kim to tour Singapore sites on eve of summit

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was due to leave his luxury Singapore hotel for the first time on Monday, for an evening tour of attractions on the city’s waterfront, a source familiar with the plan told Reuters.
Kim is in Singapore for a historic summit with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday.
Kim is not believed to have left his hotel since a meeting with Singapore’s prime minister, Lee Hsien Loong, soon after his arrival on Sunday in the city-state.
