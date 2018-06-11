FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 11, 2018 / 12:58 PM / in 2 days

North Korea's Kim to tour Singapore sites on eve of summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was due to leave his luxury Singapore hotel for the first time on Monday, for an evening tour of attractions on the city’s waterfront, a source familiar with the plan told Reuters.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un inspects an honour guard ahead of his departure to Singapore in Pyongyang June 10, 2018. KCNA via REUTERS

Kim is in Singapore for a historic summit with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Kim is not believed to have left his hotel since a meeting with Singapore’s prime minister, Lee Hsien Loong, soon after his arrival on Sunday in the city-state.

Reporting by Singapore bureau; Editing by Robert Birsel

