FILE PHOTO: North Korean envoy Kim Yong Chol holds talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and their delegations in New York, U.S., May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea’s top envoy involved in denuclearisation talks with the United States boarded a flight in Beijing to Washington on Thursday, Yonhap news agency said.

Kim Yong Chol is expected to meet U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the U.S. capital on Friday to discuss a second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, U.S. and South Korean media reported previously.