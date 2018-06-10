FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 10, 2018 / 3:24 AM / in an hour

North Korean leader's private jet departs Pyongyang for Singapore - Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s private jet departed from Pyongyang on Sunday headed for Singapore, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency said without providing further details.

FILE PHOTO: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves to people attending a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father, Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/File Photo

A different cargo plane which accompanied Kim Jong Un on his recent visit to China also departed Pyongyang and was likely headed for Singapore on Sunday, ahead of Kim’s summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Kim is due to meet Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in the city-state later on Sunday, Singapore’s ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement.

Reporting by Christine Kim; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.