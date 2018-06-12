FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2018 / 2:37 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

McConnell: U.S. must restore 'maximum pressure' if North Korea does not stick to Trump deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he supported the goals set out in President Donald Trump’s joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un but said Washington must be prepared to respond if Pyongyang does not follow through.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell listens to reporters as they ask questions during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“If North Korea does not prove willing to follow through, we and our allies must be prepared to restore the policy of maximum pressure,” McConnell said in remarks opening the Senate session.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

