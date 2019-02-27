North Korea leader Kim, U.S. President Trump meet for second summit

HANOI (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump met in Hanoi on Wednesday for their second summit, eight months after they pledged to work towards the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and improve ties.

Kim and Trump shook hands in front of a row of their countries’ flags at the Metropole hotel in the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi. They were scheduled to hold a 20-minute, one-on-one chat followed by a dinner with aides.