SINGAPORE (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ended a 41-minute one-on-one meeting on Tuesday and entered wider talks attended by their top leaders in Singapore.

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“Working together we will get it taken care of,” Trump told Kim at the start of the wider meeting. “We will solve it.”