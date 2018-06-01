FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 1, 2018 / 5:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump will meet with North Korean envoy, White House says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with a senior North Korean envoy on Friday, the White House said, as efforts continued to get a U.S.-North Korean summit initially planned for this month back on track.

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in the U.S. Coast Guard Change-of-Command ceremony at U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Kim Yong Chol, who was previously blacklisted by the United States because of his role in his country’s military establishment, was expected to hand deliver a letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to Trump.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.