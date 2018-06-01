Trump will meet with North Korean envoy, White House says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with a senior North Korean envoy on Friday, the White House said, as efforts continued to get a U.S.-North Korean summit initially planned for this month back on track.

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in the U.S. Coast Guard Change-of-Command ceremony at U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Kim Yong Chol, who was previously blacklisted by the United States because of his role in his country’s military establishment, was expected to hand deliver a letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to Trump.