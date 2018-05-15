FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018 / 7:56 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

U.S. continuing to plan for Trump-Kim summit: State Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday it was continuing to plan for a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un next month despite a report that Pyongyang was suspending talks with the South over U.S. military drills.

FILE PHOTO: A combination photo shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) in Pyongyang, North Korea and U.S. President Donald Trump (R), in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., respectively from Reuters files. REUTERS/KCNA handout via Reuters & Kevin Lamarque (R)

“Kim Jong Un had said previously that he understands the need and the utility of the United States and the Republic of Korea continuing in its joint exercises,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told a briefing shortly after the North Korean announcement.

“We will continue to go ahead and plan the meeting between President Trump and Kim Jong Un,” she said.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; writing by David Alexander; editing by Eric Walsh

