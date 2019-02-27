Trump says had 'very good dialogue' with North Korea's Kim

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he had a “very good dialogue” with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday, and the White House said the two would hold a “joint agreement signing ceremony” at the end of their summit in Vietnam on Thursday.

“Great meeting and dinner with Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam tonight,” Trump said in a message on Twitter at the end of the first day of their second summit. The two leaders will hold a 45-minute one-on-one meeting on Thursday followed by expanded talks involving their aides, the White House said.