Trump will have initial meeting with North Korea’s Kim on Wednesday evening

U.S. President Donald Trump walks to board Air Force One for travel to a second summit meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for an initial one-on-one meeting on Wednesday evening in Vietnam followed by dinner with advisers, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters on Air Force One.

Trump is slated to arrive in Vietnam late Tuesday local time. On Wednesday morning he will hold a meeting with Vietnamese leaders before the start of the summit with North Korea that evening. Follow-up meetings with Kim will take place on Thursday.