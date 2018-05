NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and high-ranking North Korean official Kim Yong Chol have concluded their meetings in New York aimed at clearing the way for a historic summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, U.S. State Department said on Thursday.

