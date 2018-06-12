What's for lunch? Trump, Kim summit menu a blend of Western, Asian flavors

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Beef ribs and sweet and sour pork: U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be served a working lunch that combines the flavors of East and West during their historic meeting in Singapore on Tuesday.

The menu for a working lunch served to U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and their delegations during their summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. The White House via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY

A menu released by the White House showed the two leaders will sit down to starters that include prawn cocktail and avocado salad, a Southeast Asian-flavored green mango salad dish with honey lime dressing and fresh octopus, as well as “oiseon”, a Korean dish of stuffed cucumber.

Main courses include beef short rib confit, served with potato dauphinois and steamed broccoli; sweet and sour crispy pork and fried rice with an “XO” chilli sauce as well as a Korean dish called “daegu jorim”, which is a soy braised cod fish with radish and Asian vegetables.

For dessert, Trump and Kim and their delegations would have a choice of dark chocolate tartlet ganache, Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream with cherry coulis and tropezienne, a cream-filled pastry.

