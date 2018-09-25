Suspension of U.S.-South Korea exercises caused 'slight degradation' in readiness: U.S. general

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon’s nominee to be the next commander of U.S. forces in South Korea said on Tuesday that a decision to suspend some joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States had caused a “slight degradation” in readiness.

FILE PHOTO: South Korean Army K1A1 tanks fire live rounds during a U.S.-South Korea joint live-fire military exercise at a training field, near the demilitarized zone, separating the two Koreas in Pocheon, South Korea April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

“I think there was certainly degradation to the readiness of the force,” U.S. Army General Robert Abrams said during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee. He added that he was confident that a mitigation plan was in plan to sustain readiness until the next series of exercises.

Abrams also said North Korea still had significant capabilities and the United States should remain “clear-eyed” about the situation on the Korean peninsula.