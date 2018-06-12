FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2018 / 10:12 AM / in 11 minutes

U.S. military in Korea says no guidance on cancelling war games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - U.S. military forces in Korea have not received any direction to cease joint military drills, a spokesman said on Tuesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump said war games would be ended amid talks with North Korea.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Air Force Airmen watch an F-16 Fighting Falcon take off during Exercise MAX THUNDER 17’s media day at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 20, 2017. Picture taken April 20, 2017. U.S. Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Carlos Jimenez/Handout via REUTERS

“USFK has received no updated guidance on execution or cessation of training exercises - to include this fall’s schedule Ulchi Freedom Guardian,” U.S. Forces in Korea Lt. Col. Jennifer Lovett said in a statement.

“In coordination with our ROK partners, we will continue with our current military posture until we receive updated guidance from the Department of Defense (DoD) and/or Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM).”

Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Michael Perry

