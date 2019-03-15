North Korean leader may rethink missile launch ban, senior official says: AP

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may rethink a ban on missile launches, a North Korean official said on Friday, adding that the United States rejected a golden opportunity at the Hanoi summit of the two countries’ leaders, the Associated Press news agency said.

Earlier, Russia’s TASS news agency reported that Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said the North was considering suspending nuclear talks with the United States, in remarks made at a news conference in its capital, Pyongyang.