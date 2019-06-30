South Korea's Moon says Trump-Kim handshake at DMZ would be a milestone

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump pose for a picture before a dinner at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, June 29, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

SEOUL (Reuters) - A handshake between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the inter-Korean border would be a “significant milestone” in the process of denuclearizing North Korea, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Sunday.

Moon made the remarks as he began a summit with Trump in the South Korean capital, Seoul, ahead of their trip to the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, where Trump said he wanted to meet Kim briefly for a handshake.

Trump said he was in “no rush” to reach a deal with North Korea on its nuclear weapons.

Talks between the United States and North Korea have stalled since a summit between the two leaders in February, when they failed to bridge differences between U.S. calls for denuclearization and North Korean demands for sanctions relief.