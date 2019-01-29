World News
January 29, 2019 / 10:12 AM / Updated 13 minutes ago

North Korea says seeking peace and bilateral ties with U.S.

Directional signs bearing North Korean and U.S. flags are seen near the demilitarized zone in Paju, South Korea, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

GENEVA (Reuters) - North Korea said on Tuesday that if the United States responds to its efforts on denuclearization with trustworthy measures and practical actions, “bilateral relations will develop wonderfully at a fast pace”.

Han Tae Song, North Korea’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, also told the U.N.-sponsored Conference on Disarmament that Pyongyang would continue working to establish a “permanent and durable peace mechanism on the Korean peninsula”.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by John Stonestreet

