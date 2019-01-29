North Korea says seeking peace and bilateral ties with U.S.

Directional signs bearing North Korean and U.S. flags are seen near the demilitarized zone in Paju, South Korea, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

GENEVA (Reuters) - North Korea said on Tuesday that if the United States responds to its efforts on denuclearization with trustworthy measures and practical actions, “bilateral relations will develop wonderfully at a fast pace”.

Han Tae Song, North Korea’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, also told the U.N.-sponsored Conference on Disarmament that Pyongyang would continue working to establish a “permanent and durable peace mechanism on the Korean peninsula”.