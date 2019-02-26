U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo arrives in Vietnam ahead of Trump-Kim summit

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives before his meeting with U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres at United Nations headquarters in New York, U.S., February 21, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

HANOI (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi, on Tuesday ahead of a second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a reporter traveling with Pompeo said.

Pompeo has been Trump’s top envoy in his efforts to improve ties with reclusive North Korea and has made several trips to Pyongyang to negotiate steps toward ending the North’s nuclear program.