June 14, 2018 / 5:33 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Pompeo talks North Korea, South China Sea with China's Xi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo conveyed U.S. resolve for “complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization” of the Korean Peninsula with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the State Department said on Thursday, as well as concerns about Chinese activities in the South China Sea.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo smiles during a meeting with China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China June 14, 2018. Fred Dufour/Pool via REUTERS

Pompeo told Xi and other Chinese leaders during a meeting in Beijing that Washington “wants a lasting and stable peace regime” in the region, the department said.

“Secretary Pompeo reaffirmed our deep concerns about the building and militarizing of outposts in the South China Sea, as those actions increase tensions, complicate and escalate disputes, endanger the free flow of trade, and undermine regional stability,” the statement said.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by James Dalgleish

