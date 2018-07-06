Pompeo says Trump believes Kim wants 'brighter future' for North Korea

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump believes North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wants a “different, brighter future” for North Koreans, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a tweet on Thursday.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, second from left, accompanied by Andrew Kim, the head of the CIA's Korea Mission Center, third from right, arrives to board his plane at Yokota Air Force Base, in Fussa, Japan, Friday, July 6, 2018, to travel to Pyongyang, North Korea. Pompeo begins a trip traveling to North Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Abu Dhabi, and Brussels. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

“I spoke with @POTUS while we were both in the air. The President told me he believes that Chairman Kim sees a different, brighter future for the people of North Korea. We both hope that’s true,” the tweet said.

Pompeo is heading to Pyongyang hoping to hammer out a roadmap for its nuclear disarmament.