TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Taro Kono said on Sunday Tokyo, the United States and South Korea reaffirmed their commitment to implement sanctions against North Korea until it abandoned its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono and South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung Wha shake hands for members of the media as they meet in Tokyo, Japan, July 8, 2018. Andrew Harnik/Pool via Reuters

The statement came after he met U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha in Tokyo.