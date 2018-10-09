FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2018 / 6:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

Pompeo: can see a path to North Korea denuclearization

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday he had made “real progress” on his recent trip to North Korea and can now see a path toward the U.S. goal of eliminating the Asian nation’s nuclear weapons.

“I returned late last night from North Korea from a trip where we made real progress. While there’s still a long way to go and much work to do, we can now see a path where we will achieve (our) ultimate goal, which is the full and final verified denuclearization of North Korea,” he told reporters during a visit to the White House.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Doina Chiacu

