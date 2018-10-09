FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2018 / 6:13 PM / in 8 minutes

Pompeo: can see a path to North Korea denuclearization

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday he had made “real progress” on his recent trip to North Korea and can now see a path toward the U.S. goal of eliminating the Asian nation’s nuclear weapons.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to reporters outside the West Wing after having lunch with President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“I returned late last night from North Korea from a trip where we made real progress. While there’s still a long way to go and much work to do, we can now see a path where we will achieve (our) ultimate goal, which is the full and final verified denuclearization of North Korea,” he told reporters during a visit to the White House.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Doina Chiacu
