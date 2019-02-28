Pompeo says more North Korea meetings possible, but no plans

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (2nd L) attends a working lunch alongside President Donald Trump (L) during a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (unseen) at the Office of Government Hall in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

MANILA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that the United States and North Korea could hold further meetings, after the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un failed to yield an agreement, but there was no plan to do so immediately.

“We haven’t set a date. My sense is it will take a little while, we’ll each need to regroup a little bit. But I’m very hopeful that Special Representative Biegun and that team will get together before too long,” Pompeo told reporters on a flight from Vietnam to the Philippines.