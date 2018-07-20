FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2018 / 4:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

Pompeo says North Korea must take 'concrete actions' before sanctions eased: U.N. envoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told United Nations Security Council envoys on Friday that there needs to be “concrete actions” by North Korea before an easing of sanctions on Pyongyang can be discussed, said Dutch U.N. Ambassador Karel van Oosterom. 

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo participates in a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis - RC1C07D93470

“The secretary made very clear we need concrete deeds, concrete actions and only then we can start the discussion,” van Oosterom told reporters after Pompeo informally briefed envoys from the 15-member council, Japan and South Korea behind closed doors at the South Korea U.N. mission. 

It was not immediately clear if Pompeo elaborated on what “concrete actions.” Van Oosterom chairs the Security Council’s North Korea sanctions committee. 

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

