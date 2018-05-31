Pompeo says North Korea talks moving in right direction

(Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday he was confident talks with North Korean officials were moving in the right direction toward a summit and that a North Korean envoy will travel to Washington to deliver a personal letter from leader Kim Jong Un to President Donald Trump.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference following a meeting with North Korea's envoy Kim Yong Chol in New York, U.S., May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

“Our two countries face a pivotal moment in our relationship in which it could be nothing short of tragic to let this opportunity go to waste,” Pompeo said after meetings with North Korean vice chairman Kim Yong Chol in New York.